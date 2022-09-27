Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 41,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

