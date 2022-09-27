Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 74,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,278. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.