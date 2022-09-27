Observer Price Down 0.1% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $8.13 million and $36,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.87 or 0.99991650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,627,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

