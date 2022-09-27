Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 397,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.61. 50,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.