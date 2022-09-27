Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.18. 137,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,465. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

