Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. 77,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

