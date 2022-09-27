ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $905,838.73 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
