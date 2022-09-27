OKB Market Cap Hits $920.04 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.33 or 0.00080742 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $920.04 million and $23.54 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.93 or 0.99892202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00064993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

