Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 58.1% in September

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 954,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,844,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Optec International Stock Performance
OPTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402,137. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Optec International Company Profile
