Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 580,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

