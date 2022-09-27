Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organo in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Organo alerts:

Organo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGJF remained flat at 75.25 on Tuesday. Organo has a 52-week low of 75.25 and a 52-week high of 75.25.

Organo Company Profile

Organo shares are going to split on Thursday, September 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.