Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

