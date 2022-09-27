Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,362.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00147437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00274651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00754388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00597617 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,069,950 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

