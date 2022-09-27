Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 60,306 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

