Page Arthur B Has $3.63 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $140.68. 85,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

