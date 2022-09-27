PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

PageGroup Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

