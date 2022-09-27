Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,746 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,796,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Skillsoft comprises about 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Skillsoft worth $30,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 670,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 7,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

