Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 76,371 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,371 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of CBIZ worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CBIZ by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

