Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.37

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 26073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

