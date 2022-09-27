Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,402.04. Insiders acquired a total of 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $727,404 over the last three months.
Parkland Stock Down 3.6 %
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Further Reading
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.