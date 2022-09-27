Particl (PART) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00090045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,498,993 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.