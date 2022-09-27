Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,080

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.83.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,139. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

