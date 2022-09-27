Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $19.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. abrdn plc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 806,216 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

