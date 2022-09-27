Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,189. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Insider Activity

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 21.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,577,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,251,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $165,864.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.