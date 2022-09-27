Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.85

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pharma Mar in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

