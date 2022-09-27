Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a growth of 7,185.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Philux Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,326,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,773,969. Philux Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Philux Global Group Company Profile

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

