Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 4,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

