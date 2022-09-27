Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Lifted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,101. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

