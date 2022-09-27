PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 334,286 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.73.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
