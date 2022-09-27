PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 334,286 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.73.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.