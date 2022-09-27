Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,213. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

