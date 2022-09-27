Polianta Ltd Buys New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

