Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 38,000 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

