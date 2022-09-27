Polianta Ltd Makes New $4 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.