Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 200.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

