Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 5.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 339,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

