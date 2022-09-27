Polianta Ltd Sells 15,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

