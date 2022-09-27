Polianta Ltd Sells 3,400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

