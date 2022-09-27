Polianta Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Polianta Ltd lessened its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

