Polianta Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 189,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

