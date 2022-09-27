Polianta Ltd Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

