Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$490.98 million and a PE ratio of 36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.62. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$51.53.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pollard Banknote

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

