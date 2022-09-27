Poodl Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $974,729.67 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Poodl Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $974,729.67 and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

Poodl Token Coin Profile

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poodl Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

