PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUPW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,398,000.

NASDAQ PWUPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

