Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Price Performance

PRDSY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Prada has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.87.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.