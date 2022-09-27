Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.40

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$87.40 and last traded at C$87.92, with a volume of 47114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.27.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.