Primoris Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,666. The company has a market cap of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

