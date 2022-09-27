Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 6,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.