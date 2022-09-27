ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

PRA stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

