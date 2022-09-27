Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 501,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

