Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 501,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,553. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 97.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 311.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

